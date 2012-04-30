FRANKFURT, April 30 German airline Lufthansa
aims to present shareholders at its annual meeting on
May 8 with a new designated finance chief who will be promoted
from within the company's own management, a German newspaper
reported.
"We will not become weaker in the position of chief finance
officer," supervisory board chairman Juergen Weber told German
financial daily Boersen-Zeitung in comments published in advance
of its Tuesday edition.
He said management was right to decide on a 1.5 billion euro
($2.0 billion) saving programme that was "ambitious but
necessary".
Although Weber acknowledged the company's fleet of aircraft
needed to be renewed, he refused to finance any purchases via
borrowing. "I won't accept debts in the order of 8-10 billion
euros like our competitors," he said.
Weber said "absolutely nothing has changed" regarding his
support for Wolfgang Mayrhuber as his favoured candidate for the
chairmanship when he steps down next year.
($1 = 0.7555 euro)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)