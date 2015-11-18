(Adds report on investor rights group pondering legal action)
BERLIN Nov 18 Lufthansa is planning
further talks with union representatives to try to resolve the
two-year dispute over retirement issues that continued this
month with a week-long walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported
on Wednesday.
The German airline's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr wants to
discuss questions on retirement with officials from cabin crew
union Ufo, service-sector union Ver.di and pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit and keep the talks separate from all other
sticking points, the magazine said on Thursday, without citing
sources.
Spohr will comment on the matter at an internal employee
event on Thursday, a Lufthansa spokesman said, declining to
elaborate.
Lufthansa has held negotiations with various staff groups as
it tries to reduce costs. Despite announcing at the end of
October that it expected record profits in 2015, Spohr said the
airline must cut costs now if it is to deal with increased
competition from the likes of Ryanair and easyJet
.
A major obstacle in the dispute over retirement benefits is
that Lufthansa wants to introduce a cheaper early retirement and
pension scheme for new employees rather than a single agreement
for both current and future staff.
Separately, German investor rights group DSW is pondering
taking legal action to have a court decide how far unions are
entitled to take their protests, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday.
The Nov. 6 to 13 strike action by Ufo forced the
cancellation of about 4,700 Lufthansa flights and disrupted the
travel plans of more than half a million passengers.
