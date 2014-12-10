* Dividend to be 10-25 pct of EBIT
* New policy to take effect from 2015 results
* Says shareholders won't be worse off
* Confirms 2014, 2015 targets
(Adds detail on outlook, pilot negotiations)
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 German airline Lufthansa
announced a new dividend policy on Wednesday, saying
it would pay out between 10 and 25 percent of earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) from next year.
Previously, it paid shareholders 30-40 percent of operating
profit, but said earlier this year the basis for a payout would
have to be changed after it altered the way in which it writes
down the value of its planes over time.
In presentation slides, Lufthansa said the total amount paid
out could still be around the same level as in previous years.
For 2013, it paid a dividend of 0.45 euros ($1) a share
after having scrapped the payout for 2012.
EBIT is typically a higher number than operating profit
because it includes income from subsidiaries, Lufthansa said,
adding the new policy would kick in with its dividend for 2015.
Lufthansa finance chief Simone Menne said in October the
dividend for 2014 might be limited because of falling interest
rates and the costs associated with outsourcing part of its IT
division.
Lufthansa also confirmed a forecast to make operating profit
of around 1 billion euros in 2014, with 2015 to be clearly above
that.
Lufthansa expects labour unrest to have wiped nearly 200
million euros off its 2014 operating profit following two more
strikes last week by pilots over planned changes to an early
retirement scheme.
Pilots' union VC earlier on Wednesday called on Lufthansa to
enter mediation on all outstanding points of dispute, not just
on the early retirement scheme, as had been offered by the
airline.
Lufthansa said it would consider the proposal.
($1 = 0.8050 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark
Potter)