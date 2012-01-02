* Lufthansa first airline to unveil plans under the ETS
* Says to add costs of the ETS to fuel surcharge
* Says 2012 costs from the ETS expected at 130 mln euros
* Says will have to buy 35 percent of needed permits in 2012
FRANKFURT, Jan 2 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
will pass on to its customers an expected 130 million
euros ($169 million) of costs for carbon permits it needs this
year under a new European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
Germany's biggest airline said on Monday it will add the
costs from the ETS to its fuel surcharge, becoming the first
carrier to provide details of how it plans to cope with the
additional burden.
"In the face of intensive competition, especially of
companies from non-EU countries whose production is subject to
emissions trading to only a small degree, Lufthansa will have to
pass on the burden via ticket prices, as suggested by the EU,"
it said in a statement.
However in the short term Lufthansa will not raise its
existing surcharges, which it had increased last month -- to
between 102 euros and 122 per flight leg for intercontinental
flights and to 31 euros for domestic and European flights --
though it said at the time this was just to cover higher fuel
costs.
From this year, all airlines touching down or taking off in
the EU will have to account for their CO2 emissions as part of
an expansion of the world's largest carbon market.
Airlines and their associations have balked at the scheme
and even challenged it in court, saying it further burdened an
industry already saddled with soaring fuel prices, fierce
competition and national taxes.
Global airlines group IATA has said it estimates the annual
industry-wide cost of the ETS will rise to 2.8 billion euros by
2020 from 900 million this year.
Europe's highest court last month backed the scheme, meaning
all airlines will have to pay for emissions permits, drawing
anger from the United States and China.
Airlines will collectively receive in 2012 free permits
amounting to 85 percent of the sector's total emissions, but
because the limit is based on emissions over 2004 through 2006,
most carriers are expected to need to buy more.
Lufthansa, which has said in the past that competition was
too tough for airlines to pass on costs to their customers, said
it will need to buy 35 percent of the permits it needs for 2012.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)