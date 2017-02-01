ABU DHABI Feb 1 Etihad has signed a $100
million deal to take catering services from Lufthansa
unit LSG and will look at cooperation on maintenance as the two
carriers seek to strengthen cooperation.
The catering deal is for four years and will see LSG provide
catering services at 16 cities outside of Etihad's hub at Abu
Dhabi, the CEOs of the two carriers said.
The two have also signed a memorandum of understanding for
Lufthansa Technik to explore opportunities for maintenance at
Etihad and the airlines in which it holds equity stakes.
The move follows a code share deal signed by the two last
year and the airlines said on Wednesday they were still working
on further ways to cooperate.
"We met this morning to discuss further ways in which we can
develop and strengthen partnership over time," Etihad Aviation
Group CEO James Hogan told a press conference.
(Reporting by Stanley Cravalho and Alexander Cornwell; Writing
by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)