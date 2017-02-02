BERLIN Feb 2 Bookings for Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings for the summer are very positive and a deal to lease crewed planes from Air Berlin will help to bring costs down this year, a Lufthansa executive said on Thursday.

Eurowings is integrating 33 planes operated by Air Berlin into its network this year, mainly on routes to tourist destinations such as Palma de Mallorca.

Around 15 to 20 of the leased planes will replace older aircraft from the Germanwings fleet.

"We want to reduce costs step by step by 25 percent by 2020," Lufthansa board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt told journalists on a call.

"This year we have a lot of one-off effects such as through integrating the planes, but I expect we can reduce unit costs by a single-digit percentage this year," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)