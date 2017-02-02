* Eurowings eyes Frankfurt routes from summer 2018
BERLIN, Feb 2 Lufthansa's budget unit
Eurowings is studying whether it can start flying from Frankfurt
airport from summer 2018, as the airline group battles Ryanair's
growth in its home market.
The Lufthansa brand traditionally focuses on premium and
business routes from its two hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, where
low-cost carriers have been slow to expand.
But faced with rising low-cost growth in Germany and with
Ireland's Ryanair starting flights from Frankfurt, its budget
Eurowings is operating out of Munich this summer to tourist
destination not served by Lufthansa.
It is now studying the possibility of flying from Frankfurt,
a Lufthansa executive said on Thursday.
"The market reaction in Munich gives us confidence to look
at doing similar in Frankfurt," Karl Ulrich Garnadt told
journalists, saying the Lufthansa group wanted to start offering
new leisure destinations before others jumped in first.
"Eurowings is the platform of choice for that and we are
working on a solution for summer 2018," he said.
Ryanair will fly to four tourist destinations from Frankfurt
in summer and is planning more routes, including to Israel, for
winter 2017.
Garnadt said Eurowings' load factors - how full its planes
are - on tourist routes were over 90 percent, similar to those
achieved by Ryanair. Load factors on routes between cities or on
routes serving more business travellers are not as high, he
added.
He also said bookings for the year were very positive and
said Eurowings expected to bring unit costs down by a single
digit percentage this year, partly thanks to a deal to lease 33
crewed planes from Air Berlin.
Eurowings, which is growing rapidly this year, is also on
track to make an operating profit in 2017, excluding one-off
expansion costs, he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)