FRANKFURT Dec 2 German airline Lufthansa's
budget carrier Eurowings has reached an agreement over
pay with cabin crew staff, trade union Verdi said on Friday,
staving off further strikes.
Eurowings last week had to cancel more than 60 flights due
to a strike by cabin crew at Duessseldorf and Hamburg airports.
Flight attendants are getting a retroactive pay increase of
2.5 percent from Oct. 1, followed by another raise of 2.5
percent on Oct. 1 next year and a 1.25 percent raise in October
2018 with a total duration of the deal until end-March 2019, the
union said in a statement on Friday.
Parent Lufthansa remains at loggerheads over pay with its
pilots, who could resume more strike action soon because the
pilots want more information from the company on any new offer
before talks resume.
