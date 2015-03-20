FRANKFURT, March 20 Lufthansa has won a commitment from travel group TUI to book seats for a "substantial portion" of tourists travelling to faraway places on the German airline's new long-haul budget carrier Eurowings, a German newspaper reported.

Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung, which quoted industry sources, said on Friday the agreement between Lufthansa and TUI was to run for at least three years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)