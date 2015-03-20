* Lufthansa to lease Boeing 767 from TUI for Eurowings
* Lufthansa says marketing of Eurowings started well
(Adds Lufthansa comment, further details)
FRANKFURT, March 20 Lufthansa and
travel group TUI plan to cooperate on flights to remote
tourist spots when the German airline's new long-haul budget
carrier Eurowings starts services later this year, the companies
said on Friday.
Trying to cut costs and compete with budget carriers such as
Ryanair and Gulf operators including Emirates, Lufthansa
will offer flights to tourist destinations like Cuba and
Thailand under the Eurowings banner from Oct. 25.
A spokeswoman for Lufthansa said that marketing of Eurowings
flights had "started off quite well", prompting the carrier to
strike a deal to lease a Boeing 767 aircraft with crew from TUI
for the 2015/16 winter season.
German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)
earlier cited industry sources as saying TUI had agreed to book
Eurowings seats for a "substantial portion" of its tourists
travelling long-distance, which neither company confirmed.
Lufthansa is battling to remain competitive against budget
carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet and Gulf
operators including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar on lucrative
long-haul routes.
Its plan to expand Eurowings, where costs are 40 percent
below those of Lufthansa-branded operations, have met fierce
resistance from pilots, who staged their 14th strike since April
on Friday, grounding 700 flights and stranding thousands of
passengers.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)