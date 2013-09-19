FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Deutsche Lufthansa
could use options to buy A350-1000s, its chief executive said
after the German flagship carrier announced a major aircraft
order on Thursday.
"You can assume that Lufthansa always tries to ensure
flexibility in orders like this," he said when asked whether
Lufthansa could use options to buy the largest variant of
Airbus's A350 family instead of the A350-900.
Lufthansa earlier on Thursday announced its largest ever
order for 59 Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets in
a deal worth 14 billion euros ($18.7 billion) at list prices
that will see it launch a new version of Boeing's 777 jet.