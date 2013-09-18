BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German airline Lufthansa said its supervisory board made a decision on Wednesday regarding its future long-haul fleet, without providing details.
It said Chief Executive Christoph Franz and board member Carsten Spohr would hold a news conference regarding the decision on Thursday.
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"