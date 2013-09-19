FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lufthansa's supervisory board
has approved the purchase of 59 Boeing and Airbus
aircraft, worth 14 billion euros ($19 billion) at list
prices, the German airline said on Thursday.
It said the order comprised 34 Boeing 777-9X and 25 Airbus
A350-900, with the first of these new aircraft to be delivered
in 2016.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
Lufthansa was expected to order up to 34 Boeing 777-9X, marking
the first order for a planned revamp of its successful
mini-jumbo, but that this could include 14 options, which needed
to be reconfirmed at a later date.
Lufthansa itself did not give a breakdown on the number of
firm orders and the options.