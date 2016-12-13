FRANKFURT Dec 13 German airline Lufthansa
warned that it could move some of its flights away
from Frankfurt airport because of a fee structure that it argues
favours rivals such as Ryanair.
Lufthansa, which accounts for two thirds of passenger volume
at Frankfurt, has criticised airport operator Fraport
for its new fee structure which offers incentives to airlines
that increase their passenger numbers by opening up a new route
or increasing capacity.
The new fees are being introduced just as Ryanair plans to
move into Lufthansa's home hub of Frankfurt, stepping up its
push into bigger airports and ratcheting up pressure on the
German carrier, which is expanding its own budget flights.
"One of the consequences could be that we give up some
routes," Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister told
journalists on Tuesday, adding that the carrier was considering
legal steps against the fee structure.
He did not specify which airport Lufthansa might use as an
alternative were it to move some flights. Lufthansa would hold
talks with Fraport about the matter in January, he added.
The dispute adds to Lufthansa's problems as it struggles to
resolve a long-running dispute with pilots which has cost the
airline hundreds of millions of euros in lost profit since 2014.
