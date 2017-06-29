Lufthansa, Fraport now aim for airport fees deal next week - sources

A plane of Germany's air carrier Lufthansa takes off at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An agreement between Lufthansa and Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on reduced fees for the carrier's Eurowings budget unit will likely be signed next week now, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Fraport and Lufthansa have been discussing fees, costs and cooperation since Fraport angered main customer Lufthansa by making concessions to Ryanair, enabling the Irish low-cost carrier to start flights from Germany's largest airport earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a deal was close to be being signed.

The contract, which would give Eurowings the same discounts as Ryanair, has been negotiated, but the signing is taking longer due to a technicality, the two sources said.

Fraport and Lufthansa declined to comment.