FRANKFURT, July 5 Lufthansa Cargo is
battling with one of the worst yield crises it's ever seen,
caused by slowing global trade and overcapacity in the market,
the freight carrier's chief executive said.
"Yields, or the average price per kilogramme of freight, are
down 15-20 percent compared with last year, it's a landslide,"
Peter Gerber said at an event in Frankfurt.
Lufthansa Cargo, the freight arm of Lufthansa, currently
runs a fleet of 12 MD-11 and 5 777F freighter planes. Due to
overcapacity, it has parked a further two MD-11s and is cutting
up to 800 jobs in a bid to reduce costs.
"For the moment, our fleet is the right size, although we
don't know how the future will develop," Gerber told Reuters.
He added Britain's vote to leave the European Union was not
causing him any additional worries.
