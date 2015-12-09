BERLIN Dec 9 Germany's Lufthansa said
it plans to cooperate with United Airlines on freight
operations on routes between Europe and the United States as it
seeks ways to make its cargo business more efficient and expand
its network.
Lufthansa Cargo started a similar cooperation with Japanese
carrier ANA last year and had been looking for other
partnerships.
"The planned cooperation of United Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo
will create a more efficient and comprehensive transatlantic
cargo network and increase the choices and benefits available to
cargo customers," Lufthansa said in a statement.
The tie-up is not yet finalised and requires approvals from
U.S. and European regulators.
Lufthansa already has a joint venture partnership with
United for passenger services between Europe and the United
States.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)