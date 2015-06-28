BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
FRANKFURT, June 28 Deutsche Lufthansa plans to make offers of compensation in the coming days to the families of those killed in the crash of a Germanwings jet in the French Alps in late March, a spokesman for the airline said on Sunday.
Germany's biggest airline has already paid immediate financial assistance of up to 50,000 euros per victim in the crash, in which 150 people were killed. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen,; Writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by William Hardy)
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: