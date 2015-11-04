BERLIN Nov 4 German airline group Lufthansa
is pushing ahead with a plan to get more people to
book via its website, signing a deal with Google Flights
for users in the United States, it said on Wednesday.
The Google partnership allows customers to make a LH.com
booking directly within Google Flights on desktop and mobile
devices, without the need for the customer to change website.
"The partnership with Google will facilitate online bookings
particularly on mobile devices," Lufthansa Chief Commercial
Officer Jens Bischof said in a statement, adding that Lufthansa
is the first legacy carrier worldwide to sign such a deal with
Google.
Lufthansa in September introduced a 16 euro
($17.49)surcharge for flights not booked via its own website,
drawing ire from travel agents and the technology companies
behind third-party booking systems.
The carrier says the move is so that it can make more
tailored offers directly to customers.
While a top business travel association has warned corporate
travel bookers are cutting Lufthansa bookings as a result of the
charge, the carrier itself has said the charge has had a neutral
effect in terms of sales and profit so far.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)