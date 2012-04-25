FRANKFURT, April 25 Deutsche Lufthansa AG's
finance chief Stephan Gemkow is to be named chief
executive of family-run investment firm Haniel, a
German online magazine reported on Wednesday, without citing
sources.
Manager Magazin Online said the supervisory board of
Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, would need to vote in
favour of releasing Gemkow from his contract, which is due to
runs through May 31, 2014.
The magazine said Haniel chairman Franz Markus Haniel is set
to announce the appointment this weekend, when the company's
shareholders hold their annual meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Both Lufthansa and Haniel declined to comment on the report.
Haniel, a major shareholder of retail group Metro AG
and drugs distributor Celesio, said in
February it had short-listed three CEO candidates.
Its former CEO Juergen Kluge quit late last year, having
also stepped down as chairman of Metro.
Manager Magazin reported last week that former Commerzbank
finance chief Erik Strutz was to be named as the new
Haniel CEO, but Commerzbank denied the report.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by William Hardy)