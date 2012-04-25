FRANKFURT, April 25 Deutsche Lufthansa AG's finance chief Stephan Gemkow is to be named chief executive of family-run investment firm Haniel, a German online magazine reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Manager Magazin Online said the supervisory board of Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, would need to vote in favour of releasing Gemkow from his contract, which is due to runs through May 31, 2014.

The magazine said Haniel chairman Franz Markus Haniel is set to announce the appointment this weekend, when the company's shareholders hold their annual meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Both Lufthansa and Haniel declined to comment on the report.

Haniel, a major shareholder of retail group Metro AG and drugs distributor Celesio, said in February it had short-listed three CEO candidates.

Its former CEO Juergen Kluge quit late last year, having also stepped down as chairman of Metro.

Manager Magazin reported last week that former Commerzbank finance chief Erik Strutz was to be named as the new Haniel CEO, but Commerzbank denied the report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by William Hardy)