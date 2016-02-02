Feb 2 Lufthansa and Iberia persuaded a U.S.
appeals court in Chicago to reject efforts by passengers to hold
them liable for delays on multi-leg international flights
involving multiple airlines.
Tuesday's decision by Judge Richard Posner of the 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals highlights the hurdles that passengers
can face in holding carriers liable for travel snags, including
when foreign laws or code-sharing arrangements are involved.
In the first case, the appeals court said Deutsche Lufthansa
AG owed nothing to a California man who arrived in San
Francisco 17 hours late after flying from Stuttgart through
Munich because the first flight on another carrier was canceled.
Posner said European Union regulations required Hans-Peter
Baumeister to seek compensation from the carrier that operated
his canceled flight, the now-defunct Augsburg Airways, though he
bought his tickets from Lufthansa.
He also rejected Baumeister's argument that Augsburg was
"little more than a Lufthansa puppet," justifying holding the
larger carrier liable.
"By way of comparison, we point out that Piedmont Airlines
is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines - does that
mean that when one flies on Piedmont one really is flying on
American, so that if Piedmont loses your baggage you can sue
American?" Posner wrote. "No, any more than if you find a defect
in your IPhone 6S you can sue not Apple, but Apple's
shareholders, or its CEO, Tim Cook."
In the second case, the appeals court said Iberia, part of
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, owed
nothing to James and Lauren Mitchell Varsamis, who returned to
Dallas from their honeymoon 21 hours late because their
Rome-to-Madrid flight on Iberia was late, and they missed a
connection.
Posner said the difference here was that the Varsamises had
bought their tickets through American Airlines, not Iberia, and
therefore could not hold the Spanish carrier liable.
"There is a practical logic to imposing liability for a
flight delay on the carrier whose flight it was that was
delayed," Posner wrote. "But the practical logic fails to carry
the day for the Varsamises because they had no contract with
Iberia. Their contract was with American."
Lawyers for the carriers and the passengers did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The decision upheld rulings in 2014 from two U.S. district
court judges in Chicago. The plaintiffs had sought class action
status against the respective carriers.
The cases are Varsamis et al v. Iberia et al, 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-2414; and Baumeister v.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG in the same court, No. 14-2633.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)