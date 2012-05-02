* Q1 revenues 6.6 bln eur vs poll avg 6.5 bln

* Q1 operating loss 381 mln euros vs poll avg 289 mln euro loss

* Says revenue increase couldn't offset high fuel costs

* Affirms outlook, excluding restructuring costs (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, May 2 Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, said soaring fuel costs triggered a bigger than expected first-quarter loss and forecast it might only hit its profit target if costs from a new restructuring plan were excluded.

The operating loss for the first three months of the year more than doubled to 381 million euros ($501.1 million) from 169 million euros a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday, and missed a consensus forecast of a 289 million euro loss.

Lufthansa, which is due to publish its full earnings report on Thursday, has vowed to make tough cost cuts and restructure its loss-making Austrian unit to return to profit amid economic uncertainty and high fuel prices.

The carrier said in March it saw its fuel costs jumping by almost 20 percent this year, to 7.5 billion euros, which would eat away about a quarter of annual revenues.

It aims to improve results by 1.5 billion euros by the end of 2014 to cope with high fuel prices, a weak European economy and fierce competition from low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines.

Lufthansa said it still sees 2012 operating profit declining to a figure in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros amid an improvement in revenues over last year, adding its outlook excluded possible costs related to its cost-cutting programme.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average see full-year revenues up 4.7 percent at 30.08 billion euros, with operating profit slumping by more than a quarter to 598 million euros.

Lufthansa said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 397 million euros from 507 million, which was wider than the consensus forecast of a 295 million euro loss. Revenues were up 5.6 percent at 6.6 billion euros, exceeding the consensus estimate of 6.5 billion euros.

