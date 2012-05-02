* Q1 revenues 6.6 bln eur vs poll avg 6.5 bln
FRANKFURT, May 2 Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's biggest airline, said soaring fuel costs triggered a
bigger than expected first-quarter loss and forecast it might
only hit its profit target if costs from a new restructuring
plan were excluded.
The operating loss for the first three months of the year
more than doubled to 381 million euros ($501.1 million) from 169
million euros a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday, and
missed a consensus forecast of a 289 million euro loss.
Lufthansa, which is due to publish its full earnings report
on Thursday, has vowed to make tough cost cuts and restructure
its loss-making Austrian unit to return to profit amid economic
uncertainty and high fuel prices.
The carrier said in March it saw its fuel costs jumping by
almost 20 percent this year, to 7.5 billion euros, which would
eat away about a quarter of annual revenues.
It aims to improve results by 1.5 billion euros by the end
of 2014 to cope with high fuel prices, a weak European economy
and fierce competition from low-cost carriers and Middle East
airlines.
Lufthansa said it still sees 2012 operating profit declining
to a figure in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros amid an
improvement in revenues over last year, adding its outlook
excluded possible costs related to its cost-cutting programme.
Analysts in a Reuters poll on average see full-year revenues
up 4.7 percent at 30.08 billion euros, with operating profit
slumping by more than a quarter to 598 million euros.
Lufthansa said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 397
million euros from 507 million, which was wider than the
consensus forecast of a 295 million euro loss. Revenues were up
5.6 percent at 6.6 billion euros, exceeding the consensus
estimate of 6.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
