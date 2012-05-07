* Lufthansa names Simone Menne as new CFO
* Menne to take office on July 1
* Menne was most recently CFO of bmi
FRANKFURT, May 7 Deutsche Lufthansa
named Simone Menne as its new chief financial officer on Monday,
appointing the first female CFO at a German blue-chip company
and picking a company insider to replace Stephan Gemkow.
Menne, 51, will assume office on July 1 and her contract
will run through June 30, 2015, Germany's biggest airline said a
day ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting.
The appointment puts the first woman on Lufthansa's
executive board, and it comes at a time when German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition has come under pressure
to back legal quotas for women on company boards.
There was not a single woman on the management board of a
blue-chip company until 2008, and currently, only 3.7 percent of
top German managers are female, data has shown.
Menne came to Lufthansa from U.S.-based ITT Corp as
an auditor 23 years ago. She worked her way up and was most
recently finance chief of bmi, after Lufthansa took full
ownership of the money-losing British carrier.
Lufthansa initially aimed to turn around bmi but eventually
admitted defeat and sold the carrier, which posted a 2011 net
loss of 155 million euros ($202 million), to British Airways and
Iberia owner IAG.
Menne joins the executive board just after Lufthansa
announced plans to cut 3,500 jobs as it grapples with a toxic
mixture of soaring fuel prices, a weak economy and competition
with fast-growing, low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines
that are squeezing margins in the industry.
Lufthansa fared better in the global economic crisis than
peers such as Air France-KLM and British Airways, but
it invested heavily in acquisitions and CEO Franz has said it
needs to radically cut costs to remain competitive.
He has vowed to improve earnings by at least another 1.5
billion euros ($1.97 billion) by the end of 2014.
Current CFO Gemkow, 52, announced less than two weeks ago
that he was quitting after more than 20 years with Lufthansa to
head family run investment firm Haniel, the top shareholder in
retailer Metro and drugs distributor Celesio
.