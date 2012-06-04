FRANKFURT, June 4 Lufthansa is planning to sell off its LSG Sky Chefs and IT Services units, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said on Monday.

The paper said plans to sell the catering unit LSG were at an advanced stage, with 49 percent to be sold by 2013 at the latest in a first step, ideally to a strategic partner in the catering industry.

"We are currently looking at several parts of the company to find ways to increase our competitiveness," a company spokesman said in reaction to the report, adding that no concrete decisions had been made. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)