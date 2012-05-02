FRANKFURT May 2 Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's biggest airline, reported a bigger than expected
first-quarter loss on Wednesday, citing soaring fuel costs.
The operating loss for the first three months of the year
widened to 381 million euros ($501.1 million) from 169 million a
year earlier and missed a consensus forecast of a 289 million
euro loss.
Lufthansa, which is due to publish its full earnings report
on Thursday, said it sees 2012 operating profit reaching a
medium three-digit million euro amount, excluding possible costs
related to a group-wide cost-cutting programme.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)