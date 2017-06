FRANKFURT May 3 About 2,500 of the 3,500 jobs that Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to cut are in Germany, its Chief Executive Christoph Franz said on Thursday.

Lufthansa, which aims to improve its results by at least 1.5 billion euros by 2014, posted a first-quarter operating loss that more than doubled and missed a consensus forecast as fuel prices soared. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)