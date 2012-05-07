FRANKFURT May 7 Deutsche Lufthansa named Simone Menne as new chief financial officer on Monday, appointing the first female CFO at a German blue-chip company and picking a company insider to replace Stephan Gemkow.

Menne will assume office on July 1, Germany's biggest airline said a day ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting.

She was previously finance chief of British airline bmi, which Lufthansa recently sold to British Airways and Iberia owner IAG.