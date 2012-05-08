COLOGNE May 8 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
expects the burden from Germany's air travel tax, emissions
trading, a night flight ban at Frankfurt airport and other items
to exceed 700 million euros ($913 million) this year, its chief
executive said.
Germany's biggest carriers Lufthansa and Air Berlin
have been very vocal in their opposition to levies that they say
hit airlines just as they battle soaring fuel prices, a weak
economy and fierce competition from fast-growing low-cost
carriers and Middle East airlines.
Lufthansa CEO Christoph Franz said at Lufthansa's annual
general meeting on Tuesday that he expects Germany's biggest
airline to spend about 100 million euros this year on a European
Union emissions trading scheme that started in January.
He added that figure would reach a significant three-digit
million euro sum a year in the medium term.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)