(Verdi corrects employees affected in first paragraph to 33,000 not 50,000 as UFO cabin personnel union rejected the deal)

FRANKFURT Jan 26 German services union Verdi said on Thursday that airline Lufthansa agreed to raise the wages of about 33,000 workers represented by the union by 3.5 percent.

The agreement, which applies to the company's workers on the ground as well as to Lufthansa Systems, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo units, retroactively takes effect from Jan. 1 and will run for 13 months.

Employees of the catering business LSG, which has just been restructured, will receive only a one-time payment of 250 euros each.

When talks started earlier this month, Verdi demanded a 6.1 percent pay increase for the next 12 months.