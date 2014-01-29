By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 The head of Lufthansa said the
German airline plans to begin flying Airbus A380
superjumbo jets on routes to India later this year.
On Monday, India lifted a ban on landing the aircraft in the
country, enabling carriers such as Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa
and Emirates airline to fly the jets into the world's
second-most populous nation.
Lufthansa had earlier said it had no immediate plans to use
the jet on those routes.
"We are interested to use the A380 also for the major Indian
markets," Christoph Franz, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG
, said on Wednesday in an interview in the Reuters
Global Markets Forum, an online community for financial
professionals.
Franz said Lufthansa definitely planned to use the jet in
India but noted the launch would be later in the year, since its
fleet of 10 A380s is already committed by current schedules.
He said it was possible for the summer schedule, but added,
"We will likely make it for the winter flight schedule of
2014-2015".
Under India's rules, A380s will be allowed to land at the
country's four main airports - New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and
Hyderabad - which are equipped to handle the planes.
India's decision was welcomed by foreign carriers aiming to
tap India's fast-growing air travel sector.
The A380 can carry more than 800 passengers in a
single-class configuration, and the government had banned their
use because of concern that foreign airlines would dominate the
market for international travel.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Ken Wills)