FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
said it was still evaluating how many jobs it would
cut as part of a cost-cutting programme, in response to a report
that Germany's biggest airline plans to slash about 3,000
administrative jobs.
German mass-circulation paper Bild earlier on Thursday
reported Lufthansa planned to cut half of an overall 6,000
administrative jobs around the world, with 1,500 jobs to go in
Frankfurt.
The remaining admin jobs are to be moved to a new business
unit, with longer working hours and less pay, that paper said,
citing an internal document dated March 23 that it obtained.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said he could not comment on those
figures.
Lufthansa said on Sunday it could not rule out compulsory
redundancies at its passenger airline unit.
Lufthansa aims to cut group costs by 1.5 billion euros
($1.98 billion) by the end of 2014, and wants to improve results
at its passenger airline unit by 1 billion.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)