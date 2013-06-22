FRANKFURT, June 22 Lufthansa said that
a project to merge some of its European and German domestic
routes under a new low-cost brand has started successfully, as
the airline grapples with losses at its European short-haul
flights.
"The transition is going well," a Lufthansa spokesman said
on Saturday.
The carrier said last year that Lufthansa flights within
Germany and Europe, excluding those from its hubs in Frankfurt
and Munich, will be merged into its existing no-frills brand
Germanwings from Jan. 1, 2013.
German weekly Wirtschaftswoche on Saturday cited an
unidentified Lufthansa supervisory board member as saying that
Germanwings aircraft were operating at a fuller capacity and
ticket prices were higher on average than expected.
This goes a long way towards restructuring Lufthansa's
pan-European traffic which chalked up losses of about 250
million euros ($328 million) last year, the magazine said.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Toby
Chopra)