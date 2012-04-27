FRANKFURT, April 27 German airline Deutsche
Lufthansa said a project to bring together its
Germanwings unit and point-to-point services in Europe was one
option being considered under plans to cope better with low-cost
competition.
"It is just a business case at the moment," a spokesman for
Germany's largest airline said on Friday, after Bild Zeitung
reported Lufthansa was planning a new low-cost airline called
Direct 4 You.
"No decision has yet been taken on implementation or any
brand name," the spokesman said, adding Direct 4 You was the
project name.
While Lufthansa is strong in intercontinental and hub
traffic, it has suffered in Europe from the rise of low-cost
carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.
It is not the only European legacy carrier trying to find an
answer to the low-cost challenge. The French arm of Franco-Dutch
airline Air France-KLM is also overhauling its
European passenger network, with plans to develop low-cost unit
Transavia.
Carsten Spohr, head of Lufthansa's German airline division,
said in a letter to employees last week the group planned to
merge its Lufthansa direct services within Europe and
Germanwings.
"As part of this business we will create a uniform shared
fleet of A319/A320/A321 aircraft ... in order to finally cap the
losses being made in decentralised traffic," Spohr said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)