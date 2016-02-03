FRANKFURT Feb 3 Lufthansa's budget
unit Eurowings has pushed back the start of some long-haul
routes as it grapples with costly delays that have grabbed
headlines in Germany.
Eurowings will commence routes to Boston and Miami from
Cologne in June, a month later than originally planned, a
spokesman said on Wednesday. A planned route to Tehran in Iran
has also been put on hold.
While Eurowings is mainly aimed at the short-haul market,
the carrier is also offering cut-price flights from Germany to
further-flung tourist destinations such as Cuba, Thailand and
Mexico.
But with a fleet of only two long-haul jets, delays have
been stacking up when technical problems occur, including one
incident that resulted in a delay of over 60 hours on a flight
from Cuba.
Parent group Lufthansa has temporarily taken control of a
route to Dubai while Eurowings works on stabilising the
operation.
The unit is due to receive two more A330 long-haul jets over
the next two months and aims to have a fleet of seven wide-body
planes by 2017.
Lufthansa wants to make Eurowings the third-largest low-cost
carrier in Europe, behind Ryanair and easyJet,
as it seeks to tap into growing demand for leisure travel and
fend off its rivals at home in Germany.
