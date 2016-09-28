BERLIN, Sept 28 Germany's second largest carrier
Air Berlin said it would halve its fleet under a
wide-ranging restructuring that will see it lease up to 40
planes and crew to Lufthansa plus spin off its leisure
flights with 35 planes into a separate unit.
Loss-making Air Berlin, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad, said the restructuring would result in the loss of 1,200
jobs and leave it with a fleet of 75 aircraft focused on flights
from Berlin and Duesseldorf, compared with a fleet of around 140
aircraft at present.
"The new Air Berlin will benefit from a leaner structure and
will focus on long-haul and more profitable route from
Duesseldorf and Berlin," Chief Executive Stefan Pichler said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)