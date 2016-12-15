BERLIN Dec 15 Lufthansa said on
Thursday it is fully taking over Brussels Airlines, with plans
to integrate the Belgian carrier's short-haul routes into the
Eurowings budget unit.
Lufthansa is paying 2.6 million euros ($2.7 million) to
exercise a call option for the remaining 55 percent of Brussels
Airlines that it does not already own, it said in a statement.
Bringing Brussels Airlines into the Lufthansa Group will
bring benefits of a medium double-digit million euro amount per
year, although integration costs may weigh on earnings in the
short term, it added.
The Belgian carrier will continue to operate its long-haul
routes to Africa.
($1 = 0.9521 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)