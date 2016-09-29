BERLIN, Sept 29 Lufthansa will take
the next year to analyse how to integrate Brussels Airlines into
the airline group, meaning it will be 2018 before any customers
see changes to the brand, a Lufthansa executive said on
Thursday.
Lufthansa announced plans for a full takeover of the
carrier, formed in 2002 after the collapse of previous Belgian
national carrier Sabena, on Wednesday.
It wants to look at ways to integrate it into its low-cost
Eurowings platform, but will also seek to keep more specialist
services, such as Brussels Airlines' flights to Africa within
the Lufthansa platform, Karl Ulrich Garnadt, head of Eurowings
told journalists.
"It will be 2018 until customers see any changes," Garnadt
said, adding that Lufthansa would first focus on integrating
planes on a wet lease deal from Air Berlin into its
network and systems.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)