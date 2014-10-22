UPDATE 2-Fox ends ties with top-rated host Bill O'Reilly
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Oct 22 German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it was close to selling its IT infrastructure division and completing an outsourcing deal with IBM, which will result in a 240 million euro ($305.57 million) pre-tax charge in 2014.
"This impact will not be recognised in the operating result, which is relevant for the financial guidance, but in the IFRS net result of the Lufthansa Group," the airline said in a statement.
The deal, which is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of next year, will yield an average of 70 million euros in annual savings, the airline said. (1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by Thomas Atkins)
April 19 Asset management company Schroders Plc made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.