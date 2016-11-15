FRANKFURT Nov 15 Lufthansa management
board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt, responsible for the carrier's
low cost unit Eurowings, will step down next year, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Garnadt has been at Lufthansa since 1979, recently heading
the group's cargo arm and its German airlines division before
taking on responsibility for Eurowings at board level this year.
He turns 60 in January and is stepping down because
Lufthansa has a rule that board members must leave when they
reach that age, according to German daily Handelsblatt, which
first reported his departure.
A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment on why Garnadt
was leaving.
The departure comes as Eurowings expands rapidly, taking on
planes from Air Berlin and integrating Brussels Airlines as part
of plans to become Europe's third largest point-to-point
carrier.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)