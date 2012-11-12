FRANKFURT Nov 12 German airline Lufthansa
and a trade union have agreed to a mediator's proposal
to end a long-running conflict over pay and work conditions, a
source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters late on
Monday.
While both sides have refrained from officially saying
whether the arbitration was a failure or a success, a statement
from mediator Bert Ruerup said late on Monday he was holding a
news conference on Tuesday along with negotiating partners.
The statement said the conference would announce the
mediation results.
Another source, from Lufthansa, told Reuters the company
would not stand in the way of a deal.
The airline has been resisting union demand for 5 percent
pay increases and guarantees against outsourcing its cabin crew
as it tries to slash costs in a plan to improve annual earnings
by 1.5 billion euros ($1.91 billion) by end of 2014.
Lufthansa has offered a 3.5 percent increase and wants a
wide-ranging revamp of the airline in response to cutthroat
competition from no-frills airlines like Ryanair and
Easyjet and Gulf carriers, which have been gnawing into
the market share of established airlines in Europe.
The UFO trade union, representing around 18,000 cabin crew,
went on strike for three days in early September, forcing
Lufthansa to cancel more than 1,000 flights, but agreed to a
truce and go into mediation after the airline promised it would
not outsource staff in Berlin.
German media have previously reported that the mediation
talks had come close to failing several times already, although
the German daily Tagesspiegel, citing company sources, said
earlier on Monday that UFO and Lufthansa would accept Ruerup's
proposals.
Even if the negotiators have accepted Ruerup's proposals,
the UFO members would still have to formally vote on them.
UFO has promised not go on strike until end of November.