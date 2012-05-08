COLOGNE May 8 Deutsche Lufthansa AG is very unlikely to agree to form an alliance with any Middle East airline, the German carrier's Chief Executive Christoph Franz said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Gulf carrier Etihad, which competes with fast-growing Emirates, raised its stake in Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa, Air Berlin, last year and recently bought 3 percent of Ireland's Aer Lingus.