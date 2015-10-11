DUBAI Oct 11 Lufthansa will launch
its premium economy service into the Middle East later this
month, it said on Sunday, aiming to go head-to-head on quality
with Gulf-based rivals.
The German carrier has often been at the forefront of a war
of words between established Western airlines and their Gulf
competition including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.
The latter trio have grown rapidly by offering high-end
service to wealthier customers including in-flight showers and
butler service. This expansion in the eyes of Lufthansa and
others has been augmented by state subsidies which go against
the Open Skies agreement aimed at liberalising air travel -
allegations denied by the Gulf airlines.
Although critical of their growth, Lufthansa is now
attempting to compete with the Gulf airlines on similar product
offerings, with premium economy beginning on Oct. 25 for Middle
Eastern routes.
It has already rolled-out the service, part of a 3 billion
euro ($3.4 billion) global investment, to American and Asian
routes and aims to have it on all intercontinental destinations
by the end of 2015.
"We're convinced that all these investments will put us in a
good position with our competitors," Lufthansa Group's regional
director for Gulf, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Karsten Zang,
told reporters at a event in Dubai.
Zang hopes the investments will lead the carrier to be the
"first five-star airline in the Western hemisphere".
Lufthansa is banking on increased revenue from a larger
premium class customer base but Zang did not say what the impact
would be or what targets have been set.
Hit by on-going pilot strikes over early retirement issues
that led to 1,000 cancelled flights in September, Lufthansa is
pushing ahead with a cost-cutting overhaul with a streamlined
management structure it said will boost profit by 500 million
euros ($564 million) a year.
Zang said that because the airline is keeping its customers
informed in an efficient matter, people are getting to their
destinations.
"We don't see a huge impact yet," said Zang.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by William Hardy)