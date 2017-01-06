UPDATE 1-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
BERLIN Jan 6 Lufthansa outlined plans for 4 percent capacity growth in 2017, not including recent deals to expand Eurowings via Air Berlin and Brussels Airlines, as Europe's airlines engage in a race for customers against a backdrop of rising fuel prices.
Lufthansa said in an investor presentation on Friday that its network airlines - Lufthansa, Austrian and Swiss - would grow the number of seats on offer by 3 percent, while Eurowings would grow 19 percent.
Including recent deals to lease 38 planes and crew from Air Berlin plus take over Brussels Airlines, group growth would be a reported 12.5 percent, according to the slides.
UBS earlier downgraded Lufthansa shares to "sell" from "neutral", saying it was concerned that yields - a measure of pricing - would remain negative in 2017, as European carriers continue to add seats despite likely being unable to pass on increased fuel costs to passengers.
Lufthansa also on Friday confirmed a forecast for 2016's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to remain around 2015's level of 1.8 billion euros. It is expected to give a first forecast for 2017 profit when it reports full-year results in March. ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Adrian Croft)
