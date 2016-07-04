* CEO says can cope with some weaker months
* Advance bookings down, but last-minute bookings at higher
prices
* More cost-cutting needed -analyst
* Shares up 3 pct
(Adds analyst, CEO comment on Eurowings consolidation)
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, July 4 Lufthansa is
sticking by its 2016 profit target despite uncertainty caused by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the German airline
group's CEO said on Monday.
Rival IAG, which owns British Airways, Iberia,
Vueling and Aer Lingus, lowered its 2016 profit target a day
after Britain's June 23 referendum and said it expected weaker
demand for business travel as a result of the Brexit vote.
Lufthansa has not seen any changes to business travel in the
week after the vote, CEO Carsten Spohr told reporters in
Frankfurt, though he conceded that expectations of lower
economic activity are not good for any airline.
"We had a buffer from the first few months of the year, so
even if we have some weaker months our guidance remains the
same," he said.
Spohr said the company is still aiming for an underlying
profit before interest and tax of slightly more than 1.8 billion
euros ($2 billion).
Analysts on average expect Lufthansa to report slightly
lower EBIT of 1.78 billion euros, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Shares in Lufthansa were up 3 percent at 11.23 euros by 1310
GMT, among the biggest gainers on the German Dax
index.
Spohr added that a drop in advance bookings -- due in part
to attacks in cities from Brussels to Paris and Istanbul -- is
not necessarily bad news because last-minute bookings tend to be
at higher prices.
COST-CUTTING
Lufthansa's cost-cutting drive to compete with leaner rivals
has progressed slowly because of resistance from unions, but it
agreed a wide-ranging deal last week on pay and conditions for
cabin crew.
Though Spohr said the group will achieve a first reduction
in unit costs per passenger and kilometre flown this year,
excluding fuel, Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said that its costs
remain uncompetitive.
"Lufthansa may be doing what it can, and management seems to
recognise that more needs to be done, but it is unclear how the
extra improvements could be delivered," Khoo said.
Lufthansa is also under pressure from Ryanair as the Irish
carrier makes a push for market share in Germany.
"That's something the UK Brexit vote could see accelerated
in the coming years as Ryanair potentially focuses more
resources away from the UK market," said independent aviation
consultant John Strickland.
On consolidation, Spohr said its Eurowings brand had been
set up so that it could also be merged with another carrier,
which would mean Lufthansa relinquishing sole ownership.
Asked about Lufthansa's reported interest in acquiring
Condor, Spohr said there was no reason to restrict any potential
talks to Thomas Cook's German airline only.
"(Thomas Cook Airlines) is also active in Scandinavia,
Britain and Belgium -- those are all interesting markets for
us," he said.
($1 = 0.8978 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Greg Mahlich and David Goodman)