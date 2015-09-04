By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's Lufthansa
is excited by the possibilities offered by the opening up of
Iran, especially for its maintenance and catering divisions, the
airline group's chief executive told Reuters.
Carsten Spohr said he would be travelling to Iran shortly
and that talks with partners had intensified.
"I think there's a high interest for Lufthansa Technik and
catering services, but also for additional destinations and
capacity on the cargo and passenger side," he said on Friday in
an interview at the group's main Frankfurt base.
Austrian Airlines, part of Lufthansa, has said such
destinations could include the cities of Isfahan and Shiraz.
Iran and six world powers struck a deal on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme in Vienna on July 14 and if the U.N. atomic
watchdog confirms Tehran is complying with provisions to curb
its nuclear activity, Western sanctions could begin to be
removed.
Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines have been able to maintain
flights to the Iranian capital Tehran through the sanctions,
Spohr noted.
"Lufthansa has always kept services into Tehran over the
last difficult years, so did Austrian and this is now paying
off."
