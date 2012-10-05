FRANKFURT Oct 5 Lufthansa is seeking
to unify standards across its group of five airlines for the
engines and cockpits of planes it would deploy in future as part
of efforts to boost its purchasing power over aircraft makers.
"It's like buying a car: there is a basic version and then
you decide what extras you need," Martin Brodbeck, a pilot at
Lufthansa unit SWISS airline, was quoted as saying by company
newsletter Lufthansaseat on Friday.
Brodbeck said finding common aircraft specifications was
part of Lufthansa's so-called SCORE programme, launched in
February this year to reduce overheads, bundle purchasing
activities and streamline administrative processes at the
company.
SCORE aims to boost operating profit by at least 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) by end of 2014, compared with 2011.
Lufthansa manager Volker Rothmann, who also works on SCORE,
told Lufthansaseat bundling the requirements would apply to
planes like the Airbus A320neo family and the CSeries from
Canada's Bombardier, as well as to the Boeing 787 or the Airbus
A350 models.
"If the Group airlines bundle their interests and find a
common denominator, they can pool their purchasing power,"
Rothmann said.
"They can then place one single order with Boeing, Airbus or
other manufacturers and negotiate more favourable terms and
conditions," he said.
The Lufthansa group comprises Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian
Airlines, Brussels Airline and Germanwings.
Lufthansaseat said Lufthansa's new low-cost brand for its
short-haul flights was aiming for positive financial results in
2015 and to contribute a three-digit-million euro savings to
SCORE.
Lufthansa announced last month it would merge its European
and German domestic routes, using its existing low-cost airline
Germanwings as a basis, from Jan. 1, 2013.