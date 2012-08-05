FRANKFURT Aug 5 The management of Deutsche
Lufthansa has told staff in an internal letter that
the German flagship carrier needs to do more to boost its cash
flow, and pledged massive investments to offer more perks to
passengers.
"High passenger numbers and seat load factors unfortunately
say nothing about what remains in our coffers at the end of the
day. And what's there is still not enough to shoulder the
investments we need to keep an edge as premium airline in the
future," Chief Executive Christoph Franz said in a letter to
employees.
Magazine Der Spiegel quoted from the letter on Sunday and a
Lufthansa spokeswoman later confirmed the reported remarks.
Lufthansa said last month that June passenger traffic in
terms of revenue seat-kilometres was up 4.9 percent and that the
use of its seat capacity widened 1.2 percentage points to 81.9
percent.
Last week it pulled back further from plans to expand its
passenger fleet to safeguard profits threatened by soaring fuel
prices.
According to the letter, Lufthansa has earmarked 3 billion
euros ($3.7 billion) to improve the "product experience" for
passengers.
In recent years, Lufthansa has not always lived up to the
brand's quality standards and in some areas rivals have "at
least caught up" with Germany's largest airline, CEO Franz said
in the letter, which was co-signed by passenger business head
Carsten Spohr.
Lufthansa is facing fierce competition from Gulf rivals such
as Emirates and Etihad, which recently bought a stake in
Germany's No.2 carrier Air Berlin.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
