FRANKFURT, July 22 German airline Lufthansa's
maintenance business will cut 700 of the 2,000 jobs at
its engine overhaul operations as its customers shift to newer
types of engines that require less revamping, Lufthansa Technik
said on Friday.
The jobs are to be cut over the next five to eight years,
mainly by workers taking early retirement, Lufthansa has agreed
with labour union Verdi. Lufthansa Technik said it did not plan
forced redundancies.
Thanks to advances in technology, the new generation of
aircraft engines needs to be overhauled only twice during a
lifetime of 20 years, compared with three times for previous
types of engines.
Also, manufacturers like Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney
and General Electric are increasingly offering
customers long-term service contracts with their new engines,
competing with maintenance firms like Lufthansa Technik.
Lufthansa Technik and union Verdi agreed that engine
overhaul staff would start working around the clock in three
shifts at the company's site in Hamburg, where 1,100 of the
remaining 1,300 staff are based, to improve utilisation of
equipment.
In return, Lufthansa will invest 80 million euros ($88.09
million) in new machines and training.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
editing by Susan Thomas)