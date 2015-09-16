* Annual profit boost to be realised fully in 2019
* Announces streamlined management structure
* Expects strong summer to offset 2015 strike costs
(Adds detail, context)
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
ESSEN, Germany, Sept 16 Lufthansa is
stepping up its cost-cutting overhaul with a streamlined
management structure it said will boost profit by 500 million
euros ($564 million) a year and provide a new boss for the
Eurowings budget brand that has raised tensions in its
long-running dispute with pilots.
The German airline, long known for a focus on business
customers, is expanding budget operations as it battles the
likes of Ryanair and easyJet on European
short-haul routes, but parallel measures to cut costs have met
determined resistance from pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.
The union and management's dispute has resulted in 13
strikes over 18 months, with a row over retirement benefits
escalating as Lufthansa began its Eurowings expansion drive.
The latest restructuring will result in the loss of about
150 management jobs from a total of 1,000 worldwide, the company
said on Wednesday, with the 500 million euro annual profit boost
being realised fully in 2019.
Though the pilots' industrial action has cost Lufthansa
about 100 million euros in the first half of the year, not
including this month's two-day walkout, the company said it is
optimistic that its strong summer would offset strike-related
losses.
The company expects to achieve full-year adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 1.5 billion euros,
it said, with CEO Carsten Spohr adding that the target includes
strike costs from the first three quarters.
Under the new structure, which takes effect from 2016,
Lufthansa will group together its hub airlines -- Lufthansa,
Austrian, Swiss and Brussels -- under the oversight of executive
board member Harry Hohmeister, who will move from his role as
CEO of Swiss.
The Eurowings division will be represented on the management
board by Karl Ulrich Garnadt, currently head of Lufthansa's
German airlines. The German airlines division will cease to have
its own board.
"We want to create the best possible conditions for growth
for Eurowings," Spohr said.
Although the duties have been reassigned, the group's
five-member management board remains the same, with CEO Spohr in
place, Simone Menne maintaining her finance role and Bettina
Volkens heading personnel.
The contracts of Hohmeister and Volkens were also extended
for five years, Lufthansa said.
The group's cargo, maintenance and catering divisions will
continue to be managed separately, it said in a statement.
Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit are due to resume talks on
Thursday over pilots' early retirement benefits.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David
Goodman)