BERLIN, July 30 Lufthansa has postponed plans for a hybrid bond "until further notice", though it is still on the agenda of the company, the airline group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We're not under pressure that we have to move under unfavourable conditions. We can wait," Simone Menne told analysts after Lufthansa reported second quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)